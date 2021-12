Owasso, Oklahoma . Neighbors, Sr. , David, 59. Pipefitter, U.S. Marine Veteran. Died November 19, 2021. No visitation, The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Collinsville Freewill Baptist Church in Collinsville, Oklahoma. . Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso