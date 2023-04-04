Darlene Schuenemeyer, born in 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of the late Leon Allen Wright and his wife, Reta C. McHenry Wright, died on March 21, 2023, in Owasso, Oklahoma. She was a devoted wife and mother, a caring daughter and sister, for whom family was everything. She cherished her friends and community and was a compassionate, determined, pragmatic planner, organizer, and leader. Darlene spent her childhood and youth in Kansas City attending Whiter and Bennington Grade Schools, and Raytown High School's Class of 1953. She studied at Central Missouri State College, (Warrensburg) before meeting Marvin Glenn Schuenemeyer, whom she married in 1956. They made their home in Lee's Summit, Missouri where four of their five children were born (Michael, Mark, Brian, and Connie). In 1965 they moved to Union, Missouri where their fifth child was born (Eric). Darlene then began to pursue a degree and received her BS Degree in Education (1974) from Lindenwood College (St. Charles, Missouri) and later worked towards a Master's in Education at Baptist College (St. Louis, Missouri). In 1991, She was recognized by the Union Chamber of Commerce with the Outstanding Educator Award. During her career, she taught in the Union RXI School District at Central Elementary School and Beaufort Elementary. She also taught at Union Immaculate Conception School and New Haven Elementary School. She served as President of the Certified Teacher Association (CTA) and after she retired, was an active member of the Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma for key women educators and the Franklin County Missouri Retired Teachers Association, including serving a term as President (1999-2001). In 2001, Darlene and Marvin moved to Owasso, Oklahoma, which was their home for the remainder of their lives. Darlene was always active in her church and community. In Union, she was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and served on the Church Council (6 years). She was a Sunday School Teacher, a Youth Group Leader, and participated in the Women's Fellowship. She was a Board Member of the Rainbow Handicap Center and a Cub Scout Leader. In Owasso, Darlene was an active member of the United Methodist Church, serving on the Administration Board, and as vice-president of United Methodist Women. She loved participating in the Active in New Life Sunday School Class and was a member of the Trail Blazer Group where she served as the chief decorator for their meetings. She enjoyed participating in and helping to organize the Senior Games in Union and Owasso. She is survived by five children, Michael Dean Schuenemeyer and husband, Rowen Garcia (Henderson, Nevada), Mark Jeffrey Schuenemeyer and wife, Leslie (Independence, MO), Brian Allen Schuenemeyer and wife, Jeannine (Cape Girardeau, MO), Connie Marie Weber and husband, Patrick (Owasso, OK), and Eric Glenn Schuenemeyer and wife, Mary (Benton, AR); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Kay Findley and husband, Rex (Grain Valley, MO); and her brother, Terry Allen Wright (Lee's Summit, MO). Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Glenn Schuenemeyer; and parents, Leon Allen Wright and Reta C. McHenry Wright. Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, Owasso United Methodist Church, 13800 E 106th St. N, Owasso, OK 74055, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S Washington Ave., Union, MO 63084. In lieu of flowers, Memorials Gifts may be made to: Owasso United Methodist Church - Church Building Fund, 13800 E 106th St. N, Owasso, OK 74055, Give Online: and www.fumcowasso.churchcenter.com/giving (use the drop-down menu to select the Church Building Fund); Franklin Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, Checks payable to: Franklin County Public School Retirees, MEMO line: Schuenemeyer Memorial. Send to: Franklin County Public School Retirees % Laurie Riekhof, Treasurer, 139 Grand Central Drive, Union, MO 63084.