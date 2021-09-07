Crickett Jordan of Talala, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, in Tulsa at the age of 57. Visitation for Crickett was held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 9:00 am-8:00 pm at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. The family was present to receive guest from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Funeral Services was 10:00 am, Thursday, September 2, at Cowboy Country Fellowship in Talala. Interment followed at Graceland Cemetery in Owasso. Crickett was born on April 27, 1964 to Aubrey and Addy Jordan Sr. in Evergreen, AL. He proudly served his country in the Army for 13 years and was an Iraq War Veteran. Crickett lived in Alabama and Louisiana before settling in Oklahoma. He enjoyed shooting guns and fishing. Crickett enjoyed cooking and was good at it. In fact, he was known to make the best grits and definitely not the instant kind. Crickett could often be found spending time with his kids and grandkids. Family was his world. Crickett never met a stranger and got along with everyone. He was well liked and loved. Crickett will be truly missed. Crickett is survived by his wife, Michelle Jordan, of the home; his children, Cheryl McClure and husband, Matt, Jamie Jordan, Scott Malone and wife, Breann, and John Michael Jordan; his brother, Randy Jordan and wife, Kim; 15 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. Crickett was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Ray Jordan Sr. and Addy Laura Lynch. Services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, (918) 371-2111, collinsvillefh.com.