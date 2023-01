Sand Springs. Fisher, Connie Neil, 93. Vocal Music Teacher. Died January 6, 2023. Visitation was held on Tuesday January 10 from 12 noon to 8 pm, and on Wednesday January 11 from 8 am to 7 pm, the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday at Mobley Groesbeck-Funeral Service. Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 pm held at Sand Springs United Methodist Church . Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service