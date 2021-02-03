Cletus Murl Sandlin Cletus Murl Sandlin was born December 13, 1936, in Keota, Oklahoma, to Jesse Milner and Buna Marie Forrester Sandlin. He died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 84 years. Murl was reared and educated in Keota and graduated with the Keota High School Class of 1955. He was married October 23, 1959, to Margaret Burnes. Murl spent over 40 years as a sheet metal worker with Ventaire, Corp, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He then worked seven years with Harris Printing as a parttime delivery driver before his final retirement to care for Margaret in 2010. He enjoyed a variety of pastimes, especially going to the Casino. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Children; Rhonda Garoutte and husband Brad, Michelle Johnson and husband David, Grandchildren; Heather Henry and husband Eric, of Keota, Lindsay Williamson and husband Clint, of Owasso, Brant Sinyard and fiancé Kayce Curren, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Cole Garoutte and fiancé Brittany Layne, of Owasso, Brittney Johnson, of Tulsa, Drake Johnson, Norman, Dreamy Davidson, of Keota, Great grandchildren; Jace Welch, Jadi McKibben and husband Owen, Jance Welch, Leighton Williamson, Baker Williamson, Jeter Henry, Great great granddaughter; Indie Jane Welch, Sister; Kathleen McClary, of Keota, Brother; Howard Sandlin and wife Wilma, of Norman, Nieces and nephews, Steve Sandlin, Sheila Maxwell, Kathy Davis, Tammy Drummonds, Clark McClary, Doug Sandlin, Larry Sandlin, and Brian Sandlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret, daughter, Kim, brother Bill Sandlin, sister Eunice Harris, son-in-law Russell Sinyard, niece Kristi Fitzgerald, and nephews, Gary, Terry, and Alan Harris. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the Mallory Funeral Home in Keota. Funeral service was held 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church in Keota with Pastor Scott Welch officiating. Serving as casket bearers were Brad Garoutte, David Johnson, Mike Davidson, Brant Sinyard, Cole Garoutte, and Drake Johnson. Honorary casket bearer was Howard Sandlin. Committal service and interment will follow at Keota Cemetery in Keota, Oklahoma. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Porta Caeli House, www.portacaeli.org , or Unity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 472, Keota, Oklahoma, 74941. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com