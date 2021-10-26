Christopher William Cummins went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was surrounded by his family after a lengthy hospital stay. Christopher was born on August 15,1983 to Gary and Leann Cummins. He was raised and educated in Owasso, OK. Christopher graduated from Owasso High School in 2002. He was a member of the Pride of Owasso Marching Band drumline. He loved playing all types of drums and percussion instruments. After graduation Chris received his Associate degree at Tulsa Community College. He went on to attend University of Central Oklahoma. He received his Bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Central Christian College in McPherson, KS, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. Christopher wanted to be a police officer his entire life. He graduated from Council on Law Enforcement Education Training class A1001 on April 8, 2010. His dream had come true he was a Commissioned Law Enforcement Officer. He was employed with Police Departments in Kellyville, OK, Parsons, KS, Centerton, AR. He was currently employed with the Bella Vista, AR Police Department, where he was a patrol officer and member of the SWAT team. Christopher was a lifelong member of the Owasso Church of the Nazarene and currently attended Life Church in Rogers, AR. Christopher loved playing baseball and football, fly fishing with his Dad and cheering on the OU Sooners. Christopher is survived by his parents, Gary and Leann Cummins, Owasso, OK; his fianc�e, Ashley McCarthy; son, Michael McCarthy; daughter, Makenlie McCarthy, all of Bella Vista, AR; grandparents, Bill Cummins of Dewey, OK and Peggy Cheek of Owasso, Ok: many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 29,at 11AM at Cross Church, Rogers, AR. Memorial service will be Saturday, October 30, at 2PM at Friendship Baptist in Owasso, OK.