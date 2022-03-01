Graveside service for Doyle Boyd was at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma with Eric Sharum, Minister of the University Church of Christ, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating. Burial with military honors will be held under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton, Oklahoma. Chester Doyle Boyd, 76, Owasso, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 in the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center. He was born December 23, 1945 in Tipton, Oklahoma to J.W. and Lillian Ruth (Hickerson) Boyd. He served in the US Army during Vietnam from 1967-1969. While in the Army he earned the Bronze Star Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Expert-M16 and Overseas Bars-2. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater in Business Administration. He worked in retail sales, and in accounting at the Dallas County Auditor's office. Doyle married Brenda Sue Wilson on March 12, 1994 in Irving, Texas. He is survived by his wife Brenda Boyd, three children, Amy Ketchum and Pete of Waterford, Wisconsin, Aaron Boyd and Nora of Glendale, Wisconsin, Andy Boyd of Burlington, Wisconsin, four grandchildren, Matt Sponholtz, Megan Sponholtz, Logan Boyd and Elizabeth Boyd. He is also survived by his brother Jimmy Frank Boyd and numerous nieces and nephews. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Donald Lee Boyd and two sisters, Judy May Hightower and Betty Louise Buxton. An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com