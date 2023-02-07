Carole McGinnis Gilliland Feb 7, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sand Springs. Gilliland, Carole McGinnis, 73. Librarian. Died January 28, 2023. Memorial service Saturday, February 11, at Olivet Baptist Church at 11 am . Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story