Brenda Longwell Zuluaga

Brenda Ann Longwell Zuluaga, loving mother and wife, daughter, sister, loyal friend, and dedicated nurse, died peacefully at her childhood home on the 22nd of February, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Brenda was born November 15, 1971 in Irving, TX to Bruce and Betty Longwell. She was raised in Owasso, OK, where she graduated high school in 1989. Driven by desire to make a difference in the lives of others, she earned a nursing degree from Rogers State University and began her career at St. John's Hospital as an RN in the newborn nursery. She adored caring for newborns and became a NICU nurse. Brenda eventually combined this passion with the thrill of experiencing new places as a traveling NICU nurse, taking her to Austin, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City. While working in Manhattan in 2011, she met John Zuluaga, whom she married in 2013. They made their home in Litchfield, CT and in 2016 were blessed with twin girls. Brenda was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She faced her journey privately, relying on Faith for the incredible fearlessness, optimism, and strength she demonstrated throughout. Brenda delighted most in simple joys- an Oklahoma sunset, nurturing human connection- and had a penchant for rescuing scrappy dogs. Those who had the privilege of knowing her will always remember her kindness, her striking beauty, her peaceful disposition. Brenda's love for life, for her daughters, and her family will forever warm the hearts of those she has left behind. Brenda is survived by her husband John Zuluaga of Litchfield, CT; children Annabel and Nina; parents Bruce and Betty Longwell of Owasso, OK; brother Mark Longwell of Collinsville, OK; in-laws Humberto and Olga Zuluaga of Litchfield, CT; sister-in-law Patricia Savage and husband Chad of Bedford, NY and many other family and friends. Brenda requested that anyone compelled please make a donation to the charity of their choice in lieu of flowers. Celebrations of Brenda's life will be scheduled at a later date. www.serenitytulsa.com