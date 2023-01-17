Bonnie Jean Rauh

Bonnie Jean (Helm) Rauh, 64, passed away in her home from a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on January 10, 2023. Born at St. John's hospital on September 16, 1958, to Richard and Virginia Helm of Owasso. Bonnie was loved by many for her kind heart and ability to make friends with anyone. Bonnie attended Owasso Public School. When she was fourteen, she met her soulmate, Randy Rauh. They were members of the Pride of Owasso Band. Bonnie played Flute and Piccolo. Upon graduation from Owasso High School in 1976, the first year of the new High School, she worked as a Nurse's Aide at St. Francis in Pediatrics and then became a Bank Teller as her fianc� Randy was recruited by the University of Arkansas Razorback Band. After two years apart during which Bonnie worked to prepare for their wedding and life together, Bonnie and Randy were married on May 12, 1979, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso. They returned to the Tulsa area and eventually back home to Owasso where she worked as a Preschool Aide at Wee Angles at St. Henry's. They resided in Owasso until the time of her passing. Bonnie along with Randy were co-owners of CAM Wizard, LLC providing CAM Software Training a Support Services. Bonnie is survived by her parents and two brothers, Paul Helm of Collinsville and Troy Helm of Oologah. God blessed Bonnie and Randy with two children: Megan Macaruso of Owasso and Matt Rauh of Midland, TX. She had one amazing granddaughter Ella Macaruso and looked forward of her future sister Gemma. When Bonnie became ill the Prayer Network at St. Henry's went into action which led to thousands of people around the world offering Prayers for Bonnie. As if Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer wasn't tough enough, she developed pancreatitis and sepsis and was admitted to the ICU at St. John's Hospital where her odds of survival were slim at best. After countless Prayers, Miracles, and the Grace of God she was able to come home shortly before Christmas to Home Hospice. To everyone's surprise, except those who continued to Pray, she enjoyed twenty glorious days at home surrounded by her family and friends who showered her with love. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. A Rosary will be held 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Henry. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Park in Owasso. The family wants to thank her primary physician Cynthia Maloy, Oklahoma Cancer Specialist Research Institute, St. John's 14 West and 8 East ICU as well as Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bonnie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105