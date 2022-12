Owasso, Oklahoma. Owens, Billy "Billy Dean", 85. Postal Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Died November 29, 2022. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 6th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso, Oklahoma. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 7th at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery in Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma.. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso