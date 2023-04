Sand Springs. Garrison, Bill, 83 years. Retired Chevron Financial Analyst and Division Credit Manager. Died March 31, 2023. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, at First Baptist Church of Prue. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home, with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service