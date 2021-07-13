Betty Adams

Betty Ruth Adams Betty Ruth Adams was born on July 4, 1930, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Carl Leroy Florence and Lois Mae (Glasby) Florence. She passed from this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Owasso, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years. Betty was raised and educated in Tulsa and graduated with the Will Rogers High School Class of 1948. She was married on June 10, 1948, in Tulsa to Walter Francis Adams, Jr. Betty spent most of her working life in the home, raising her two sons. She was a charter member of the Rock and Mineral Society of Tulsa and Tahlequah. She served as president of the Tahlequah club. Betty was a faithful member of Scraper Christian Church in Tahlequah, where she loved to decorate and volunteer for over 30 years. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed a variety of other past times such as singing, telling stories, making beaded jewelry and traveling. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: 2 Children; Chris Adams and wife Betty Sue Dennis Adams 2 Grandchildren; Cindy Kirkpatrick and husband Robert Sharon McDaniel and husband Scott 7 Great Grandchildren; Logan, Macey, Isabel, Luke, Mason, Jacob, and Javi She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lois, and husband, Walter. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2021, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso.