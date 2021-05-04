Benjamin Charles Killion Ben Killion was born in a farmhouse in Searcy County, Arkansas July 13, 1934, the son of Reason Prinder Killion and Adeline (Williams) Killion. At the age of 5, the family moved to Gilbert, Arkansas for regular school attendance. He received his education through farming with his father, household chores with his mother and two older sisters and the one room schoolhouse- Gilbert Elementary. He graduated from St. Joe High School in 1950. In the spring of 1952, he enrolled at Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Missouri. That fall he met a young lady from Humansville, Missouri, Sue Carol Earnest. Their friendship developed into love and the couple married August 16, 1953. Upon graduation from Ozark Bible College, Ben began his 65 years in full time ministry. In 1958, he was called to serve at Hillside Christian Church in Nowata, Oklahoma, retiring 42 years later in 2000. After a few years of interim ministries, he led the Senior Adult Ministry at First Church in Owasso, Oklahoma, until full retirement in 2020. During his lifetime of ministry, Ben served in several leadership roles for Cookson Hills Christian Ministry, Ozark Christian College, Nowata Chamber of Commerce, Nowata Ministerial Alliance, and the Richardson Foundation. He received his master's degree in New Testament Exposition and Preaching from Johnson Christian University, Knoxville, Tennessee in 1993. He received Ozark Christian College's Outstanding Alumni award, the Nowata, Oklahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year, and numerous other awards and recognitions. Ben is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Sue, son Alan and wife Cathy Killion; daughter Carol and husband Page Cole. Grandchildren Grant and Kylie Killion, Blaine and Sami Killion, Clark Killion, Garrett Killion, Chad Cole, and Abby Cole. Great Grandchildren Benjamin, Campbell, Lucas, and Nicolas Killion. One sister Ruth Cash and several nieces and nephews. Services were held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the First Church in Owasso, Oklahoma. Committal was held 2p.m. at the Relocated Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma. Services were under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service Nowata, Oklahoma. Online condolences can be left at www.honoringmemories.com or on Benjamin Funeral Service Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ozark Christian College or Cookson Hills Christian Ministry.