Barbara McClintock

Barbara Ann McClintock Barbara Ann McClintock passed away peacefully on August 6, 2021, at Trinity Woods (Formerly Oklahoma Methodist Manor), in Tulsa Oklahoma. She was born on September 6, 1933, in Childers, OK to Paul Franklin Cochrun and Thelma Lea Allison Cochrun. Her family later moved to Nowata, OK where she graduated from Nowata High school with the class of 1951. She attended Oklahoma A & M. She married Charles William McClintock in 1953 in Nowata. She was a dedicated a loving caregiver for him during his extended illness, until his death in 2006. They were married 54 years. Barbara enjoyed a successful career as an executive secretary. She was active in the ministries of her church. She loved singing in the choir and participating in the Bell Choir at her church. She enjoyed watching her grandsons participate in various school activities. She developed a special friendship with Frank Slane and they remained companions for many years. Barbara is survived by two daughters, Amy Kile (Rick) , of Great Bend, Kansas, and Caroline Wescott (Daniel), of Owasso, Oklahoma. Also surviving are a sister, Mary Helen Bowden, Grand Junction, Colorado, and three grandsons, Micah Kile (Mindy), Jared Kile (Meggie), and Matthew Wescott (Ashley.) She has five great-grandchildren, Kase Kile, Millie Kile, Nora Kile, Rose Kile, and Louis Kile. Mobley-Groesbeck of Sand Springs, Oklahoma is in charge of the arrangements. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 P.M., at the Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in Nowata, Oklahoma on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 A.M, and a memorial service Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M at Sand Springs United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sand Springs United Methodist Church, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research in care of the funeral home.