Allen Hensley

Allen Christopher Hensley Allen Christopher Hensley was born February 1, 1973, in Del City, Oklahoma. He died Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 48 years. Allen completed his secondary education in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and was a graduate of Stillwater High School. He worked a variety of jobs, most recently as a shipping clerk with Amazon. He enjoyed an extended genre music, electronics of all kinds, and rescue causes for dogs. He was a fan of superheroes, particularly Superman. He was also an avid Oklahoma Sooners sports fan. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: His son; Brennon Taylor Hensley, of Ada, Oklahoma. Granddaughter; Ruby Winona Hensley, of Ada, Oklahoma. Sister; Kimberley Oldham, of McKinney, Texas. Brother; Taylor Simms Shilling, of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Nieces; CreCre Sara Oldham, of McKinney, Texas, Mahiya Naree Shilling, of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Father; Clifford Byron Shilling, of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his mother; Winona Frances Simms. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com