Youth suicides a ‘true epidemic,’ advocate group says; Owasso’s Vancuren backs bill for support

The goal should be that “every student regardless of their level of need is able to get the services they need that can’t be provided by school personnel and for school personnel to have the support and resources they need.”

Stoycoff said House Bill 4106, sponsored by state Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, would be a big step toward creating a collaborative relationship between schools and mental health providers.

“It actually requires schools to have a protocol for how you handle a student’s mental health crisis, much like a protocol for how you would handle an active shooter on campus,” he said.

“What we know,” he added, “is that most schools don’t actually tell their teachers what to do when a student hands a suicide note in. Most schools have no idea how to refer out to a mental health provider. Now, Tulsa schools and some of our more sophisticated districts do, but a lot of our rural ones don’t.”

Established in 2018 by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Healthy Minds has tracked the pandemic’s mental health toll since it began, issuing a number of reports.