Youth across state visit Owasso’s Wheels and Thrills for day of fun, fellowship

Roller-skating was all the craze in Owasso this week.

Dozens of youth across the state visited Wheels and Thrills on Monday to take part in a field trip hosted by Oklahoma Connections Academy.

The tuition-free online public school, based out of Bartlesville, offers students in grades K-12 a safe, engaging environment where teachers focus on academics along with emotional well-being and social development.

Monday’s event provided OCA students an opportunity to connect with their fellow peers and enjoy a day of fun activities, said Stephanie Harrison, a middle-school teacher with the school.

“The blessing of field trips, a lot of times it’s giving an educational perspective in a different viewpoint for our students,” Harrison said. “This is a way for them to get to meet their teachers; it’s a way for them to engage with their classmates that they see virtually.”

OCA students Kaylee Tearl, 10, and Priya Brown, 12, both of Tulsa, showed up to Owasso’s largest entertainment center, and said they enjoyed their time spent in Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community.

“I think it’s awesome and fun to roller-skate and play the video games … I like to make friends,” said Tearl, whose enthusiasm in the rink was a reflection of her time spent in the classroom. “It (OCA) is helping me to read and be able to solve problems in the real world.”

Brown added, “I think it’s great. I say it’s important for me to be here because I get to hang out and be with some of my old teachers and hang out with some old friends. I like it here.”

Wheels and Thrills has served the local community since opening in 2017, and is continuing to provide a platform of engagement and entertainment that gives back to area youth, said owner Tammy Johnson.

“I think there’s a lot of new people that haven’t been here before, so that’s always great exposure,’ Johnson said. “It’s important to definitely be here for the community and allow them (the students) to have good, clean, safe fun.”

