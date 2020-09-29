Young trailblazers: Owasso Boy Scouts gather for evening of adventure, recruiting

“I love the outdoors, all the activities you can do,” said Caldwell, whose attention was drawn more toward the pack’s tent-pitching endeavors. “Camping, I just like it.”

If recruited, Caldwell would join a growing number of female scouts who have joined the Boy Scouts of America since the organization starting offering various co-ed programs, focused on building character and life skills, in 2018.

Jackson Vickers, 14, with Troop 98, was also among the many faces in the crowd to take part in the evening’s activities. He said the event was a welcome change to inducting newcomers.

“Our troop is in desperate need of members … It’s been awhile since we’ve had new members,” Vickers said. “It’s kind of nice to be around people especially since we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

Olivia Edgington, 17, guide for Troop 84G, added, “I personally missed my last opportunity to do summer camp this last year, so I think it’s important that we get to be able to come back and keep doing stuff.”

Boy Scout leaders said they will consider continuing to host the outdoor recruiting event at Owasso FUMC in the years to come, making it a new annual tradition for the organization.