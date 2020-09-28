 Skip to main content
Wyoming man accused of exposing himself inside Owasso Academy, police say

Joshua Christian Yother

A Wyoming man is accused of exposing himself at an Owasso store over the weekend, police say.

The incident occurred at Academy around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, where officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call, according to the police report.

It states that officers arrived and spoke with a 43-year-old woman who claimed that a man, identified as 19-year-old Joshua Christian Yother, of Laramie, Wyoming, allegedly approached her, exposed his penis and began masturbating as he looked at her.

The woman fled to find an employee, who contacted the police. Officers located Yother outside the store, and he was positively identified as the suspect, the report shows.

Yother was arrested for Outraging Public Decency and transported to jail.

