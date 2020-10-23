Wreaths Across America: City of Collinsville meets goal to adorn over 900 veterans’ graves

When it comes to honoring local veterans, staff at the City of Collinsville spares no effort.

Officials over the years have recognized the men and women of the military in notable ways — from renovating the Veterans Building on Main Street in 2016 to adopting the title of a Purple Heart City in 2017 — to name a few.

Last year, City staff also participated in National Wreaths Across America Day for the first time, in which they adorned fallen veterans’ gravestone with a Christmas wreath to commemorate their sacrifice.

Every December, Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 graveyards across the country, including Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville.

The City, in partnership with Collinsville American Legion Post 365 and Collinsville VFW Post 3077, plans to take part in the event again this upcoming holiday season.

“Thank you to all Veterans, we owe you our freedom, our gratitude, and our future,” the City said in a Facebook post. “Now it’s up to everyone of us to take to mind the 2020 theme of Wreaths Across America to ‘Be an American worth fighting for.’”