A 68-year-old woman was critically injured in a car accident in Owasso on Friday.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon along 76th Street near 119th Street, just east of downtown Owasso, according to the accident report.

It states that the woman allegedly ran the northbound stop sign on 119th Street and collided her pickup truck with another car that was traveling westbound on 76th Street.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was treated and released on the scene.

Parts of 76th Street were closed for a time and then fully reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The Owasso Police Department was the responding agency.