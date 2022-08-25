Wings, Wheels & Wishes: Collinsville’s 6th annual fly-in raises $22K for children with critical illnesses

Owasso and Collinsville residents raised nearly $22,000 last weekend to help children cope with critical illnesses.

Hundreds gathered at Airman Acres on Aug. 20 to attend Wings, Wheels & Wishes, where fast planes and fancy cars occupied much of the Collinsville airfield for a noble cause.

The annual fly-in, car and motorcycle show, now in its sixth year, benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oklahoma in memory of Collinsville Wish Kid, Bill Campbell, whose wish to transform a school bus into a mobile club house came true in 2005.

Campbell made the most of his renovated bus — full of his favorite collectables, including Route 66 memorabilia — before passing away at 18 years old from a genetic tissue disease in 2010. His mother, Cindi Conner, has since honored his memory through Wings, Wheels & Wishes.

“We as a family got to experience firsthand what Make-A-Wish can do,” Connor said in a previous story, who now displays her son’s bus at the event every year. “I like to showcase it so that families can see … that it’s not just trips to Disney World; it’s whatever your kid can imagine.”

Car collectors displayed their vehicles of all makes and models along the tarmac of Airman Acres, while seasoned pilots took to the skies with their small aircrafts. Attendees gathered to fellowship with others and enjoy different food trucks and activities during the show.

Conner said she’s impressed with seeing a large turnout every year, which goes to enliven the relatively quiet airfield, located about 7 miles northwest of Owasso.

“It was the largest public participation as well as the largest car show registration,” Connor said following this year’s show. “It’s heartwarming … this hits me personally because my family experienced a wish. It makes me proud and happy and thankful, and gives you all the feels.”

Connor and her team raised about $21,000 at last year’s rally for the nonprofit’s Oklahoma chapter. Since kicking off the event in 2017, she has collected around $90,000 for the cause, which has gone to help fulfill the wishes of about a dozen children with critical illnesses.