Wings, Wheels & Wishes: Collinsville’s 5th annual fly-in raises $20K for children with critical illnesses

Fast planes and fancy cars occupied much of Airman Acres last weekend.

The Collinsville airport played host to Wings, Wheels & Wishes on Saturday, Aug. 21, where hundreds of locals gathered to participate in the annual fly-in, car and motorcycle show.

The event, now in its fifth year, benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oklahoma in memory of Collinsville Wish Kid, Bill Campbell, whose wish to transform a school bus into a mobile club house came true in 2005.

Campbell made the most of his renovated bus — full of his favorite collectables, including Route 66 memorabilia — before passing away at 18 years old from a genetic tissue disease in 2010. His mother, Cindi Conner, has since honored his memory through Wings, Wheels & Wishes.

“We as a family got to experience firsthand what Make-A-Wish can do,” said Connor, who now displays her son’s bus at the event every year. “I like to showcase it so that families can see … that it’s not just trips to Disney World; it’s whatever your kid can imagine.”