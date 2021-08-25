Wings, Wheels & Wishes: Collinsville’s 5th annual fly-in raises $20K for children with critical illnesses

Fast planes and fancy cars occupied much of Airman Acres last weekend.
The Collinsville airport played host to Wings, Wheels & Wishes on Saturday, Aug. 21, where hundreds of locals gathered to participate in the annual fly-in, car and motorcycle show.
The event, now in its fifth year, benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oklahoma in memory of Collinsville Wish Kid, Bill Campbell, whose wish to transform a school bus into a mobile club house came true in 2005.
Campbell made the most of his renovated bus — full of his favorite collectables, including Route 66 memorabilia — before passing away at 18 years old from a genetic tissue disease in 2010. His mother, Cindi Conner, has since honored his memory through Wings, Wheels & Wishes.
“We as a family got to experience firsthand what Make-A-Wish can do,” said Connor, who now displays her son’s bus at the event every year. “I like to showcase it so that families can see … that it’s not just trips to Disney World; it’s whatever your kid can imagine.”
Car collectors displayed their vehicles of all makes and models along the tarmac of Airman Acres, while seasoned pilots took to the skies with their small aircrafts. Attendees gathered to fellowship with others and enjoy different food trucks and activities during the show.
Conner said she’s impressed with seeing a large turnout every year, which goes to enliven the relatively quiet airfield, located about 7 miles northwest of Owasso.
“It’s our little airport community effort, and it’s hard to describe how much it means to me,” she said. “It’s my favorite time of year. It’s a lot of work and a lot of stress, but then it’s also so very worth it when it’s all said and done.”
Connor and her team raised about $20,000 at this year’s rally for the nonprofit’s Oklahoma chapter. Since kicking off the event in 2017, she has collected around $65,000 for the cause, which has gone to help fulfill the wishes of about 10 children with critical illnesses.