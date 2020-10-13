Where to vote? Here’s a list of Owasso and Collinsville precincts for the Nov. 3 election

Local voters are gearing up to go to the polls to cast their ballots in the U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 3.
Here is a list of all the precincts in Owasso and Collinsville within Tulsa County. Owasso has seven, and Collinsville has four:
Owasso
• Battle Creek Church, 12200 E. 86th St. N.
• Discovery Bible Fellowship, 11600 N. Garnett Rd.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 9222 N. Garnett Rd.
• First Christian Church, 10100 N. Garnett Rd.
• Owasso Church of Christ, 10510 N. 129th E. Ave.
• Owasso Community Center, 301 S. Cedar St.
• Owasso First Assembly of God, 9341 N. 129th E. Ave.
Collinsville
• Collinsville Christian Church, 1825 W. Union St.
• Collinsville Community Church, 1400 W. Oak St.
• Collinsville Health Center, 1201 W. Center St.
• Maranatha Baptist Temple, 12602 N. Memorial Dr.
