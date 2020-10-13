 Skip to main content
Where to vote? Here’s a list of Owasso and Collinsville precincts for the Nov. 3 election

Where to vote? Here's a list of Owasso and Collinsville precincts for the Nov. 3 election

vote sign

Owasso First Assembly of God serves as a one of several precinct locations in Owasso. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Local voters are gearing up to go to the polls to cast their ballots in the U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 3.

Here is a list of all the precincts in Owasso and Collinsville within Tulsa County. Owasso has seven, and Collinsville has four:

Owasso

• Battle Creek Church, 12200 E. 86th St. N.

• Discovery Bible Fellowship, 11600 N. Garnett Rd.

• Faith Lutheran Church, 9222 N. Garnett Rd.

• First Christian Church, 10100 N. Garnett Rd.

• Owasso Church of Christ, 10510 N. 129th E. Ave.

• Owasso Community Center, 301 S. Cedar St.

• Owasso First Assembly of God, 9341 N. 129th E. Ave.

Collinsville

• Collinsville Christian Church, 1825 W. Union St.

• Collinsville Community Church, 1400 W. Oak St.

• Collinsville Health Center, 1201 W. Center St.

• Maranatha Baptist Temple, 12602 N. Memorial Dr.

