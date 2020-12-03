Where does Owasso stand with CARES Act funds? Here’s a look at the latest figures.

The City of Owasso is seeing no shortage of resources to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

To date, Owasso has received nearly $3 million in federal and state CARES Act funds to go toward COVID-19 relief efforts on the local front.

The funds come as a portion of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act approved by Congress in late March, as well as the $250 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds allocated to Oklahoma cities and counties in August.

The City has received the full amount from Congress, totaling over $2.8 million. It has also submitted requests to Tulsa County for more than $113,700, of which it has received nearly $75,000. Additionally, the City has one outstanding request totaling over $38,700, which is scheduled to go before the Board of County Commissioners next week.

These funds are reimbursements for staffing and personal protective equipment, or PPE, along with other supplies for disinfecting and decontaminating, used earlier in the year.

“Ultimately, the funding replaced unexpected expenditures that could have created challenges later in the fiscal year, and allowed the City to move forward with normal operations,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett.