Weidner Apartment Homes enters Owasso rental market with acquisition of Villas at Preston Lakes

Weidner Apartment Homes, a real estate investment and property management company, announced that it has acquired the Villas at Preston Lakes Apartment Homes in Owasso from Hamilton Pointe Investments.

The acquisition marks Weidner’s first apartment community in the Owasso rental market and its 17th property in Oklahoma. Weidner will serve as the Villas’ sole owner and property manager.

“Weidner’s recent acquisition of Villas on Preston Lakes is a great new addition to its portfolio,” a company spokesperson said in a news release. “The community serves as an exciting new endeavor as they enter a new rental market in Owasso.”

The Villas was built in 2008 and comprises 10 buildings and 260 units. The garden-style property is gated and sits on 9.97 acres. The community offers 12 unique floor plans of one and two-bedroom homes ranging in sizes between 789 to 1,110 square feet.