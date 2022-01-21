Waterstone Private Wealth Management in Owasso celebrates headquarters expansion

Waterstone Private Wealth Management recently expanded its Owasso headquarters.

The local financial advisement firm celebrated the occasion by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Owners Ken and Melanie-Hasty Grant took on the renovation project over the last three months to accommodate their ongoing development and widen their reach in the community.

“We have been growing over the last 15, 16 years, and adding more and more employees, and so we were really in a tight living arraignment here,” Melanie said. “We’re celebrating today because we’ve been able to remodel our offices and take on more space.”

Ken added, “Tulsa and Owasso are only growing … and so as people are retiring and needing help, that’s our specialty, that’s where we care for them; and so we’ll have more space for additional support staff and advisors.”

The Grants added a full wing to its site, located in Waterford Plaza at 9500 N. 129th E. Ave., Ste. 106, which features several new offices and two additional conference rooms.