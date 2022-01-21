Waterstone Private Wealth Management in Owasso celebrates headquarters expansion

Waterstone Private Wealth Management recently expanded its Owasso headquarters.
The local financial advisement firm celebrated the occasion by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Owners Ken and Melanie-Hasty Grant took on the renovation project over the last three months to accommodate their ongoing development and widen their reach in the community.
“We have been growing over the last 15, 16 years, and adding more and more employees, and so we were really in a tight living arraignment here,” Melanie said. “We’re celebrating today because we’ve been able to remodel our offices and take on more space.”
Ken added, “Tulsa and Owasso are only growing … and so as people are retiring and needing help, that’s our specialty, that’s where we care for them; and so we’ll have more space for additional support staff and advisors.”
The Grants added a full wing to its site, located in Waterford Plaza at 9500 N. 129th E. Ave., Ste. 106, which features several new offices and two additional conference rooms.
Likewise, they also brought on their son, Triston Hasty-Grant, as part of the expansion to serve as wealth advisor and director of business development.
“I’m humbled to be a part of this team and get to serve our clients,” Triston said, “and I hope that I can just do half the job that my parents have done over the years, and to keep serving the community for many more years.”
The Grants provide advisement in asset management, retirement planning, insurance, estate planning and strategic philanthropy. Their client base includes individuals, families and small businesses from the Sooner State to across the United States.
“There’s always a core group of people in any community who help to make things happen; the Grants are one of those families,” Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin said. “They’ve helped to make positive things happen in Owasso for decades.”
Waterstone’s celebration marked the third ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Owasso Chamber over the last two weeks, which debuted new or upgraded services offered by U.S. Cellular and Infinite Smiles.