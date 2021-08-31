Watch Now: Wisconsin man pays musical tribute to Owasso police officer who died from COVID

A Wisconsin man paid a special tribute to an Owasso police officer who passed away this week.
Nate Carroll, a resident of Manawa, Wisconsin, posted a musical homage to YouTube honoring Edgar “Buddy” Pales, a 28-year veteran of the Owasso Police Department, who died Sunday afternoon of complications associated with COVID-19 while in a hospital.
Carroll kicks off the 4-minute video playing taps — the bugle call for “lights out,” commonly sounded at flag ceremonies and military funerals — on his classic Regal acoustic guitar in a room draped with American flags.
He follows his rendition of the patriotic melody with a few words about Pales and his tenure at Owasso PD before delivering a heartfelt message to loved ones of the 1984 Owasso High School graduate.
“I want to express my condolences to the family and to the community and all those who served with Buddy,” Carroll says in the video. “He certainly made a meaningful and lasting impact that will live on for many years.”
Carroll is a retired Marine sergeant whose ongoing efforts to support law enforcement and first responders have graced the national spotlight — particularly his uploaded clips, which have garnered thousands of views.
“I’m always looking for opportunities to support men and women in uniform and recognize their service to us,” Carroll told the Owasso Reporter, “and especially when they pass away, we honor the impact that they make.”
Carroll’s memorial for Pales is among about 100 tribute videos he has posted to his YouTube page over the last three years. The Wisconsin native has also recorded himself doing 1.5 million pushups over 12 months to raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that supports injured veterans and first responders.
Carroll caught word of the Owasso officer’s death after seeing local headlines of his passing, and wanted to remind residents of the Tulsa suburb that one of their own wasn’t forgotten — even at over 800 miles away.
“Even though I live in a different area and community, the ripple effect that first responders do, it impacts us across the county … it isn’t specific to location,” Carroll told the Reporter.
The viral musician continued to honor Pale in his latest tribute video by playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before leaving a parting thought for listeners to carry on their healing journey moving forward.
“I want to dedicate this song to all those who mourn Buddy’s loss, and just hope it provides a little bit of strength and encouragement knowing that he made such a difference in his community and our world,” Carroll said.
After playing the national anthem, Carroll ended the video by saying, “May God bless you all.”