Watch Now: Wisconsin man pays musical tribute to Owasso police officer who died from COVID

Carroll is a retired Marine sergeant whose ongoing efforts to support law enforcement and first responders have graced the national spotlight — particularly his uploaded clips, which have garnered thousands of views.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to support men and women in uniform and recognize their service to us,” Carroll told the Owasso Reporter, “and especially when they pass away, we honor the impact that they make.”

Carroll’s memorial for Pales is among about 100 tribute videos he has posted to his YouTube page over the last three years. The Wisconsin native has also recorded himself doing 1.5 million pushups over 12 months to raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that supports injured veterans and first responders.

Carroll caught word of the Owasso officer’s death after seeing local headlines of his passing, and wanted to remind residents of the Tulsa suburb that one of their own wasn’t forgotten — even at over 800 miles away.

“Even though I live in a different area and community, the ripple effect that first responders do, it impacts us across the county … it isn’t specific to location,” Carroll told the Reporter.