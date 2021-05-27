Watch Now: Whirlpool to invest $15M, add 150 new jobs for Tulsa factory west of Owasso

A $16 million investment into Whirlpool’s Tulsa plant — $15 million by the company and $1 million by the state of Oklahoma — is expected to result in 150 new jobs.

Whirlpool Corp. and city representatives unveiled the news Wednesday at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the Senior PGA Championship, whose presenting sponsor is Whirlpool brand KitchenAid.

“Whirlpool Corporation is committed to U.S. manufacturing, and our investment in our Tulsa factory highlights our dedication not only to the Tulsa community but to our current and future colleagues in the region,” Don Metzelaar, vice president of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality for Whirlpool Corp., said in a statement.

“We greatly appreciate the support and leadership of everyone who helped make this happen, including the partnership of the state of Oklahoma and local officials, and we look forward to continuing to work together in our shared efforts to accelerate job creation in the Tulsa region.”