Watch Now: Pride of Owasso promotes New Year’s message of positivity for 2021 Rose Parade

Local band students rang in the new year on a high note.
On Jan. 1, the Pride of Owasso joined dozens of other high school performing arts programs across the nation to help spread a message of positivity amid the pandemic.
They were featured as part of a virtual tribute for the 2021 Rose Parade, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
Every January, the Tournament of Roses hosts the historic event in Pasadena, California, in which participating students, including around 270 from Owasso, lead a 5 ½-mile choreographed procession down Colorado Avenue to the sight of thousands of spectators.
Despite COVID-19’s impact on the annual celebration, however, the volunteer organization still wanted to give past members a chance to participate by asking them to send a brief uplifting New Year’s greeting for a compilation video.
As such, Owasso High School art teacher Kay Bratcher took the opportunity to get creative and write out a message — “2021 will be ‘OK!’ Love & Hope from Owasso, OK” — which she sketched onto a poster shaped as the state of Oklahoma.
“When we knew the parade wouldn’t happen, this gave us an opportunity to shine a bright light of hope for what will once again be an honored tradition in 2022,” Bratcher said. “I hope it gave the members of the Pride and staff a chance to relive the great memories of last year’s parade.”
OHS band director Chris Harris first went to Bratcher with the idea to submit an entry. They enrolled the help of senior All-Stater Carson Reedy, who held up the sign in front of a Christmas tree while donning a fashionable Santa hat for the video.
“I was expecting a really cool poster,” Harris said. “But one shaped like the state of Oklahoma and in the color scheme of last year’s Tournament of Roses theme? (Kay) hit it out of the park, and (Carson) was a great representative of the Owasso Band program.”
The Tournament didn’t use Pride’s greeting in its final broadcast, but all the additional submissions, including Owasso’s, can be viewed on the organization’s YouTube channel at youtu.be/OJjvQta8b_w. Pride’s submission starts at the 9:13 mark.