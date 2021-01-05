Watch Now: Pride of Owasso promotes New Year’s message of positivity for 2021 Rose Parade

Local band students rang in the new year on a high note.

On Jan. 1, the Pride of Owasso joined dozens of other high school performing arts programs across the nation to help spread a message of positivity amid the pandemic.

They were featured as part of a virtual tribute for the 2021 Rose Parade, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

Every January, the Tournament of Roses hosts the historic event in Pasadena, California, in which participating students, including around 270 from Owasso, lead a 5 ½-mile choreographed procession down Colorado Avenue to the sight of thousands of spectators.

Despite COVID-19’s impact on the annual celebration, however, the volunteer organization still wanted to give past members a chance to participate by asking them to send a brief uplifting New Year’s greeting for a compilation video.

As such, Owasso High School art teacher Kay Bratcher took the opportunity to get creative and write out a message — “2021 will be ‘OK!’ Love & Hope from Owasso, OK” — which she sketched onto a poster shaped as the state of Oklahoma.