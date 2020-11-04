Watch Now: Owasso's Dossett beats Baber for Senate District 35 seat

She thanked her volunteers, supporters and family.

Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, was successful in fending off Democratic challenger Rick Dunham, an Army reservist, in Senate District 21.

“I think all of the things we have done this past year and the committees I serve on and I am able to do those things well because of the training I have in that area — that resonated with the voters of Payne County,” Dugger said. “It is very, very valuable to continue in communication with the people of Payne County. We have done that in the past and we will continue to do that.”

Dugger is a CPA.

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, defeated Republican challenger Paul Royse in House District 78. Blancett, a marketing and nonprofit executive, was elected in 2016.