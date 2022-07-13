Watch Now: Owasso teen graces national spotlight at ‘World of Dance’ competition

For Adam Merrick, dancing is more than just a hobby; it’s a lifestyle.

The Owasso teen recently performed on “World of Dance” in Dallas, Texas, and will soon venture to Buena Park, California, to grace the spotlight in the national competition.

“That was basically a dream come true to me,” Merrick said, “because it’s the thing that I’ve been wanting to do my whole entire career.”

That career — spanning nearly eight years of the 13-year-old’s short lifetime — began when Merrick’s feet hit the dance floor after seeing America’s Got Talent at an early age.

“‘Wow, that looks so cool; I want to do that someday,’” he said of a dance skit, performed by AGT semifinalist Merrick Hanna. “I was just so inspired … I’ve been practicing ever since.”

Sharing similarities beyond just first and last names, Merrick started following Hanna’s routines and improving his skills, which eventually led him to join The Products-Gen 9, a dance team at Hurd Family Studios based out of Tulsa.

Merrick has spent the last several years perfecting his craft with The Products-Gen9, and finally got to show off his hard work in Dallas this summer with a hip-hop/pop-and-lock routine with his fellow teammates.

“When I heard that I was going to ‘World of Dance,’ I nearly freaked out; so did my parents,” he said. “The moment I found out, it was just basically this big, ‘oh my gosh’ … feeling; it was really surreal.”

The Products-Gen 9 went up against 19 other teams across the country during the two-day trip, which allowed Merrick and his teammates to advance to nationals in California, July 28-Aug. 2.

Merrick said he walked away from his experience in Dallas with a renewed sense of passion and purpose — ultimately reinforcing his love for the activity.

“Dancing really is the thing that when you’re stressed, bored, angry … can cheer you up, make you happy again,” he said, “but also the fact that it can be fun and exercising at the same time is what can really push your limits to see what you can actually do.”

Merrick said he hopes The Products-Gen 9 will gain traction with becoming a household name after their debut in the national spotlight at “World of Dance” at the end of the month.

Going forward, he said he plans to continue improving his efforts on the dance floor, which have helped keep him centered throughout his childhood and adolescent years.

“If it wasn’t for dance, I think my life would have been completely way different and off track,” Merrick said, “and I wouldn’t really be the person who I am today.”

In addition to dance, Merrick has also taken up beatboxing and regular posts to his popular TikTok account, @f.r.o.s.tbite, which currently has more than 14,000 followers.