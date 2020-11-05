Watch Now: Owasso’s Dossett carries inspiration from classroom to newly appointed Senate seat

OWASSO — Jo Anna Dossett hasn’t let her political aspirations stifle her passion for teaching.
The longtime Owasso educator returned to the classroom Wednesday morning, just hours after narrowly defeating Republican Cheryl Baber in the highly contested race for state Senate District 35.
“It’s just that we had learning to do today, and I had lesson plans written, and there were kids waiting,” Dossett said. “I honestly couldn’t think of a better place to be, after something so joyful happening as winning, at school with little ones.”
Dossett, 39, nabbed 18,290 votes, or 50.89%, on Tuesday’s ballot, compared to Baber’s 17,652, or 49.11%, according to unofficial election results.
She spent the last 18 months on the campaign trail vying for the seat, which was vacated when Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, term-limited out after 12 years. But her time on the road didn’t stop her from continuing to invest in her students.
“Luckily what I do for an income also brings me great joy, and so although teaching while campaigning has been grueling, it’s really my life’s work,” Dossett said. “It would be kind of a strange thing for me to wake up in the morning and not go teach.”
The same held true for Dossett on Wednesday when she returned to Barnes and Mills elementary schools to instruct students in English language development following her first major political victory.
She introduced her class to an illustrated book — Señorita Mariposa, an inspiring story about a Monarch butterfly that migrates away from its home to fulfill its life’s purpose — that’s symbolic of her upcoming transition to the State Capitol as she wraps up a 16-year teaching career at Owasso Public Schools. State law prohibits an elected official from holding a second state job like teaching in a public school.
“It kind of fit in with how I’m going to start explaining to them that I have a journey to make as well,” she said, “and it’s going to be to a different place that’s not here, and it’s to fulfill my purpose.”
That purpose, Dossett said, comes in many forms, including supporting improved funding for public education and school personnel wages, to name a few.
“I really feel like having been in the classroom for so long, I’ve got a really kind of ground-zero view of what happens when (they) are properly funded and what happens when they’re not,” Dossett said, “the real day-to-day effects on children.”
Her other platform issues include providing access to affordable, comprehensive health care and reducing crisis-level incarceration rates.
Dossett, in fulfilling her new role, said she will miss seeing the young, smiling faces that greet her in her classroom every day, but plans to carry their enthusiasm into the next chapter of her life.
“I think what I’m going to have to do is … remember the joy that always inspired me as a teacher,” she said, “and to do everything I can to make sure that the teachers around the state have what they need so that they can go to work every day and keep experiencing that joy.”
Dossett will be sworn in on Nov. 16, and transition into her awaiting seat in preparation of the start of session on Feb. 1.
She is married with two children, and is the sister of state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, who was elected in January 2016.
Featured video
Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa
Election Day
Election Day
Election Day
ELECTION
ELECTION
ELECTION
ELECTION
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
votingtuesdayunion.jpeg
votingtuesdayhardesty.jpeg
Line at polling place - Christian Chapel
Voting
Election Candlelight
Voting
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Tulsa votes
Tulsa votes
Tulsa votes
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!