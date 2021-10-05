Watch Now: Owasso man relives winning car on ‘The Price is Right’ to celebrate show’s 50th anniversary

“It was actually kind of a red-letter year for ‘The Price is Right,’” Forst said. “I’m told I’m the only person to hit 5 cents and go to the showcase, the lowest possible score.”

Forst then set his sights on another new vehicle in the show’s second showcase — which included a 2008 Ford Explorer, along with a home stereo system and an all-expense-paid trip to Death Valley — but overbid on its value by about $10,000.

The Owasson still walked away with a new Chrysler PT Cruiser, and an unforgettable experience that he continues to celebrate to this day.

“I honestly thought this part of my life was dwindling down … but to have it just resurge and be able to enjoy it all over again is really pretty cool and a lot of fun,” Forst said. “This is a lifetime of memories that I’ll have.”

In rewatching the episode that would set him on a course to become a small-town celebrity, Forst was reminded of the impact that the show has made — particularly on him — over its five decades of runtime.