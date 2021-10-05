Watch Now: Owasso man relives winning car on ‘The Price is Right’ to celebrate show’s 50th anniversary

Thirteen years ago, Aaron Forst won a new car on “The Price is Right.”
The now 39-year-old Owasso resident became the proud owner of a Chrysler PT Cruiser in 2008 after guessing the value of the car correctly during a game of Switcheroo on the long-running hit TV series.
He recently found the old footage and posted it to YouTube to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the popular game show this year.
“I’ve watched that one episode probably 100 times, and I get a huge smile on my face every time,” Forst said. “I still feel just as excited inside every time when I watch it as when I was there on the show.”
Forst cashed in his 15 minutes of fame after riding his motorcycle nearly 1,500 miles from his hometown of Tulsa at the time to Hollywood, California. He then waited in a long line outside the Bob Barker Studio at CBS Television City before being selected as an audience member, and eventually a contestant, on the show.
His victory on Switcheroo guaranteed him a spot on the Showcase Showdown — the game show’s signature “Big Wheel” segment — where he advanced to the final Showcase in a historic win after the two challengers in front of him spun overbid.
“It was actually kind of a red-letter year for ‘The Price is Right,’” Forst said. “I’m told I’m the only person to hit 5 cents and go to the showcase, the lowest possible score.”
Forst then set his sights on another new vehicle in the show’s second showcase — which included a 2008 Ford Explorer, along with a home stereo system and an all-expense-paid trip to Death Valley — but overbid on its value by about $10,000.
The Owasson still walked away with a new Chrysler PT Cruiser, and an unforgettable experience that he continues to celebrate to this day.
“I honestly thought this part of my life was dwindling down … but to have it just resurge and be able to enjoy it all over again is really pretty cool and a lot of fun,” Forst said. “This is a lifetime of memories that I’ll have.”
In rewatching the episode that would set him on a course to become a small-town celebrity, Forst was reminded of the impact that the show has made — particularly on him — over its five decades of runtime.
“If there was always one thing that you can watch on TV for the last 50 years, and be happy about it, it’s ‘The Price is Right,’” he said. “Nobody has ever watched that show and not had fun or enjoyed it; it’s everybody rooting for everybody else, and wanting everybody to win.”
