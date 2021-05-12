Watch Now: Owasso, Collinsville schools name dozens of scholarship recipients for Class of 2021

Owasso and Collinsville schools this week released their list of scholarships presented to the Class of 2021.
Dozens of students were named recipients of scholarships for a number of colleges and organizations throughout Oklahoma and across the country.
The school districts compile the list every spring to recognize the efforts of outgoing seniors and their local, state, national and military post-secondary aspirations.
OWASSO
Local scholarships
• Brandon Magalassi Memorial: Ashley Shern, Hannah Firestone, Nathaniel Frazier
• Hance Henry Memorial: Nathaniel Frazier
• Marvin Bovaird: Vanessa Ramirez
• Mr. Mac: Leslie Van Meter, McKenna Lynn
• Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners: Merrick Barnes
• Owasso Character Council: Merrick Barnes
• Owasso Education Association: Caitlyn Brown, Cameron Brown, Mason Fender
Military commitments
• Air Force: Dillon Gilbert
• Marines: Brock Borry, Jason Hall
• National Guard: Seth Lemons
• Navy: Adam Helms, Mia Roberts, Zach Stelzer
• West Point: Emaud Tripplet, Everett Newbry
Academic scholarships
• American University/Ritsumeikan University: Brooke Myers
• Benedictine College: Anna Nelson
• John Brown University: Kennedy Forero
• Langston University: Taylor Rae West
• LeTourneau University: Lindsey Britton
• McPherson College: Nathan Deatherage
• Northeastern State University: Angel Neal, Nathaniel Frazier
• Oklahoma Baptist University: Grace Adcock
• Oklahoma City University: Kason Bennefield
• Oklahoma State University: Abby Livingston, Anabeth Livingston, Caleb Burns, Cole Cirilo, Emily Scorsone, Emma Russell, Hudson Moseby, Jentri Reamy, Josef Lung, Josh Wendel, Kiersten Evans, Mikeiyla Washington, Olivia Lung, Riley McDowell, Sonnie Simons, Soren Peterson, Tara Mason, Tatianna Miller-Holmes, Willow Harbert
• Oral Roberts University: Hannah Firestone
• Ozark Christian College: Kate Kelsey
• Rogers State University: Gracelyn Dill, Mallory Gray, Olivia Edgington
• Tulsa Community College: Chloe Duncan, Susan Nelson
• University of Arkansas: Hagen Hood, Oliva Meydag
• University of Central Oklahoma: Laren Horsley
• University of Dayton: Ethan Miller
• University of Kansas: Regan Krueger
• University of Oklahoma: Bryleigh Proo, Haley Raburn, Hellen Payne, Jace Casillas, Kyle Johnson, Logan Taylor, Merrik Barnes, Parker Stephens, Ryann Bobo
• University of Tulsa: Ashley Shern, Caitlin Brown, Cameron Brown, Erin Garner, Ethan Pfeiffer, Gregory Palomar, Kendell Brown, Vanessa Ramirez
• University of Vermont: Alexis Pederson
COLLINSVILLE
• Brandon Magalassi Memorial: Kayla Eyler
• College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition: Ashleigh Ross
• Collinsville Education Foundation: Gabe Lyon, Kayla Eyler
• Darling Ingredients: Amy Schrag, Ashleigh Ross, Baylor Weathers, Caden Bouy, Gabe Lyon, Isaac Shaw, Josh Combs, Kayla Eyler, Macie Golden, Thatcher Griffith
• Frances M. Worstell Downing Memorial: Kamryn Stogsdill
• Helping Hands: Vanity Myers
• Josh Richardson Memorial: Josh Combs
• Oklahoma Blood Institute: Baylor Enyart, Catherine Pitts, Macy Davis, Miranda Ware
• Oklahoma Indian Honor: Thatcher Griffith. Walela Tripp
• Overcomers: Thatcher Griffith
• Rogers State University: Amylynn Kelley, Parker Minnick
• Terry Due Memorial: Josh Combs, Liberty Glover