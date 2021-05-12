 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Owasso, Collinsville schools name dozens of scholarship recipients for Class of 2021
Watch Now: Owasso, Collinsville schools name dozens of scholarship recipients for Class of 2021

Owasso and Collinsville schools this week released their list of scholarships presented to the Class of 2021.

Dozens of students were named recipients of scholarships for a number of colleges and organizations throughout Oklahoma and across the country.

The school districts compile the list every spring to recognize the efforts of outgoing seniors and their local, state, national and military post-secondary aspirations.

OWASSO

Local scholarships

Brandon Magalassi Memorial: Ashley Shern, Hannah Firestone, Nathaniel Frazier

Hance Henry Memorial: Nathaniel Frazier

Marvin Bovaird: Vanessa Ramirez

Mr. Mac: Leslie Van Meter, McKenna Lynn

Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners: Merrick Barnes

Owasso Character Council: Merrick Barnes

Owasso Education Association: Caitlyn Brown, Cameron Brown, Mason Fender

Military commitments

Air Force: Dillon Gilbert

Marines: Brock Borry, Jason Hall

National Guard: Seth Lemons

Navy: Adam Helms, Mia Roberts, Zach Stelzer

West Point: Emaud Tripplet, Everett Newbry

Academic scholarships

American University/Ritsumeikan University: Brooke Myers

Benedictine College: Anna Nelson

John Brown University: Kennedy Forero

Langston University: Taylor Rae West

LeTourneau University: Lindsey Britton

McPherson College: Nathan Deatherage

Northeastern State University: Angel Neal, Nathaniel Frazier

Oklahoma Baptist University: Grace Adcock

Oklahoma City University: Kason Bennefield

Oklahoma State University: Abby Livingston, Anabeth Livingston, Caleb Burns, Cole Cirilo, Emily Scorsone, Emma Russell, Hudson Moseby, Jentri Reamy, Josef Lung, Josh Wendel, Kiersten Evans, Mikeiyla Washington, Olivia Lung, Riley McDowell, Sonnie Simons, Soren Peterson, Tara Mason, Tatianna Miller-Holmes, Willow Harbert

Oral Roberts University: Hannah Firestone

Ozark Christian College: Kate Kelsey

Rogers State University: Gracelyn Dill, Mallory Gray, Olivia Edgington

Tulsa Community College: Chloe Duncan, Susan Nelson

University of Arkansas: Hagen Hood, Oliva Meydag

University of Central Oklahoma: Laren Horsley

University of Dayton: Ethan Miller

University of Kansas: Regan Krueger

University of Oklahoma: Bryleigh Proo, Haley Raburn, Hellen Payne, Jace Casillas, Kyle Johnson, Logan Taylor, Merrik Barnes, Parker Stephens, Ryann Bobo

University of Tulsa: Ashley Shern, Caitlin Brown, Cameron Brown, Erin Garner, Ethan Pfeiffer, Gregory Palomar, Kendell Brown, Vanessa Ramirez

University of Vermont: Alexis Pederson

COLLINSVILLE

Brandon Magalassi Memorial: Kayla Eyler

College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition: Ashleigh Ross

Collinsville Education Foundation: Gabe Lyon, Kayla Eyler

Darling Ingredients: Amy Schrag, Ashleigh Ross, Baylor Weathers, Caden Bouy, Gabe Lyon, Isaac Shaw, Josh Combs, Kayla Eyler, Macie Golden, Thatcher Griffith

Frances M. Worstell Downing Memorial: Kamryn Stogsdill

Helping Hands: Vanity Myers

Josh Richardson Memorial: Josh Combs

Oklahoma Blood Institute: Baylor Enyart, Catherine Pitts, Macy Davis, Miranda Ware

Oklahoma Indian Honor: Thatcher Griffith. Walela Tripp

Overcomers: Thatcher Griffith

Rogers State University: Amylynn Kelley, Parker Minnick

Terry Due Memorial: Josh Combs, Liberty Glover

