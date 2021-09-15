Watch Now: Owasso Andolini's owners launch Bagelarium at STG Gelateria site

“Jim and I are always experimenting with different things,” Bausch said. “For example, we make really great spring rolls. We’ve done them for some catering jobs, but most people don’t know about it because we can’t quite come up with a way to work spring rolls into Italian cuisine.

“Jim and I have always loved bagels, and we have been messing around with recipes for some time,” he said. “We finally came up with a recipe that had all the things we wanted. We liked the dense crust and chew that you get with a New York style bagel, but we also like the light and airy texture that’s associated with the Montreal style.

“Everything we do through Andolini’s has something of a twist,” he said. “The exception is our STG offerings — that designation means we are making food according to very strict guidelines, exactly as it is done in Italy.”

The Bagelarium opened a few months ago with little, if any, fanfare in the Cherry Street location that is already home to the Bausch’s STG Gelateria.

“We thought it was a good fit — sell bagels in the morning, and serve gelato in the afternoon,” Bausch said. “We started out selling mainly through Doordash, because we wanted to slowly build up interest. And, more importantly, we wanted the product to speak for itself.”