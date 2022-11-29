A horde of disruptive guests paid a visit to Barnes Elementary this week.

Several pigs were found foraging the school’s playground and tearing up different parts of the property Monday afternoon.

School staff, including Barnes Principal Rylee Zaragoza, along with Owasso animal control officers, showed up to assess the unusual scene.

“Always a good day at Barnes Elementary,” Zaragoza joked in a Facebook Live video. “It’s kind of interesting to watch. Kids have been entertained and teachers have taken pictures.”

She said the swine — one male and eight female — broke through a nearby fence. The owner arrived with a trailer to pick them up a short time later.

“All 9 are safe and secure, hopefully at home,” Zaragoza said in another Facebook post. “Owner was super responsive and quick to join our piggy party!”

She said the school will now need to repair the damages caused by the unruly pack.

“They like our dirt too much,” Zaragoza said in the video. “We just have some ground leveling needs now. We’re going to need a dozer for our baseball and soccer field.”