Warren Clinic plans to employ about 60 at new facility in Owasso

A new $27.5 million Warren Clinic is going up in Owasso.

The two-story, 48,600-square-foot facility will be located at 11610 N. 137th E. Ave. Scheduled to be completed in January, it is expected to employ about 60 people and will replace operations at Warren Clinic's current Owasso venue at 13600 E. 86th St. N.

"The demand for services has continued to increase, particularly as we work to address the primary care needs of the community," Warren Clinic President Collin Henry said by phone. "We really are just out of space at our space at our current location."

The physician enterprise of Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System, Warren Clinic started essentially as primary care center in the late 1980s before beginning to recruit specialists in 2007, Henry said.

The clinic now sports about 440 physicians and 185 advanced practice practitioners (APPs) across more than 100 locations in eastern Oklahoma.

Owasso's new center will have urgent care, lab services and a rehab facility on the first floor. Eight physician offices will occupy the second floor.

The clinic will be linked to the company's electronic medical record system.

"If a patient were to be at a specialty office say in Tulsa or anywhere in the region but they live in Owasso, they could go to Owasso on their way home or over their lunch break to get their lab work done instead of having to drive back and forth to Tulsa," Henry said.

Warren Clinic-Owasso will deliver face-to-face medicine while keeping up with evolving technology such as digital and virtual healthcare, he said.

"The biggest thing for us as we try to be more consumer-centric is to serve the needs of the community," Henry said.

"There is a large deficit for urgent care in Owasso that we've seen. So, this urgent care would be open seven days a week. That's probably one of the largest differences in our services that will be offering there."

