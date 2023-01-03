Warren Clinic celebrates opening of new $27.5M facility in Owasso

Warren Clinic celebrated the opening of its Owasso facility this week.

Saint Francis Health System hosted a blessing and dedication ceremony with nurses, physicians and community leaders at its new hospital near 116th Street North and U.S. 169 on Tuesday.

The approximately $27.5 million, 48,000-square-foot building sits at two stories and features an urgent care and a rehab facility for patients in the Owasso and Collinsville communities.

“We’re really excited about this expansion … and it’s going to be a good opportunity for people here,” Dr. Joseph Koenig said. “The people in our network have needed to go to Tulsa in order to connect up with our urgent cares, so this multiplies their options.”

Owasso’s new clinic employs about 60 people, including six family practice physicians and two pediatricians.

Patients can utilize a variety of offerings such as laboratory services; physical, speech and occupational services; and imaging services, including X-ray, CT, ultrasound, radiology, 3-D mammography and bone density scans.

“It’s great to be here … very timely as we have seen an increased demand for our services over the last few weeks with the surge of flu and COVID and RSV,” Dr. Brent Davis said. “Having the facilities here to help serve this community is of particular importance now.”

The new Owasso site replaces operations at Warren Clinic’s previous venue off of 86th Street, and serves as the seventh Warren Clinic location in the Tulsa Metro area.

Completion of the facility comes a few months before construction is projected to finish on Ascension St. John and Encompass Health’s $25 million, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital across from Owasso High School — contributing to the city becoming a major hub for health care, Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary said.

“Health care is the top target industry in Owasso,” Feary said in a previous story. “We want to nurture and continue to help those industries grow in Owasso today and into the future.”

Tuesday’s ceremony hosted a tour for guests as well as a walk-through blessing with Bishop David Konderla of the Diocese of Tulsa.

More information about Warren Clinic can be found at saintfrancis.com/location/warren-clinic-owasso.

