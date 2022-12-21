Walmart donates bikes, $10,000 to Oklahoma nonprofit at Owasso fundraiser

Walmart corporate teamed up with Operation Bikes for Kids to surprise children across the state with new wheels — just in time for the holiday season.

The company donated 380 bicycles and presented a check for $10,000 for this year’s cause, hosted by 106.1 The Twister at Owasso High School’s football stadium.

The funds will be used to purchase more bicycles for local children in every county, especially kids from low-income families.

“Receiving your first bike is a memory none of us will ever forget,” said Amanda Ashdown, Walmart’s senior manager of community relations for the southwest U.S. “This time of year can be stressful for many families, and Walmart is thrilled to play a part in making this season a little brighter for these communities.”

Walmart has participated in this event for more than seven years, providing thousands of bikes for children in the Tulsa area. This year, Bikes for Kids expanded to benefit kids across the state and collected more than 1,300 bikes, filling Owasso’s stadium.

“We’re grateful to Walmart and our other community partners for stepping up to support our mission year after year,” said Jason Whorton, a spokesperson for 106.1 The Twister Bikes for Kids. “The joy on the kids’ faces is worth the effort, and we’re excited to continue growing this event in the years to come.”