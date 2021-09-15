Voters pass Collinsville Public Schools’ $10.4M bond issue by overwhelming margin

Local voters turned up at the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to approve Collinsville Public Schools’ $10.4 million bond issue by an overwhelming margin.
Unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board show that 663 residents, or 89.72%, cast their ballot across nine precincts in favor of the measure, while 76, or 10.28%, voted against it.
Voters gave CPS officials the greenlight to allocate funds toward constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and improving school sites overall.
More specifically, major projects will include Early Childhood Center classroom additions; Upper Elementary classroom additions and a cafeteria expansion; a softball locker room and dugout; a Terry Due Athletic Complex football locker room; a wrestling practice facility and locker room; and a weight and training room.
CPS Superintendent Jeremy Hogan — serving his first year in the position after his predecessor, Lance West, retired in June — extended his thanks to those residents who gave their nod to the district.
“The approval of the bond measure and the overwhelming support further emphasize how much our community values their public school system, and has a strong desire to provide top notch facilities for our students and staff,” Hogan said. “It’s refreshing to live in a community that values education and understands we’re growing tomorrow’s leaders.”
CPS’ last major districtwide bond issue, which passed in Feb. 2018, allocated $7.5 million toward similar projects, including the addition of a flexible learning classroom, a band room and an agriculture education facility, to name a few developments.
In that election, 692 Collinsville citizens submitted their ballots, with 598, or 86%, of them voting for the measure, and only 94, or 14%, voting against it, according to the Tulsa County Election Board.
Owasso Public Schools also expects to hold another bond election, tentatively this winter, on the heels of its $11.3M measure passed by voters in Feb. 2020 and its $57 million issue also greenlighted by residents in Oct, 2017.
