Voters pass Collinsville Public Schools’ $10.4M bond issue by overwhelming margin

“The approval of the bond measure and the overwhelming support further emphasize how much our community values their public school system, and has a strong desire to provide top notch facilities for our students and staff,” Hogan said. “It’s refreshing to live in a community that values education and understands we’re growing tomorrow’s leaders.”

CPS’ last major districtwide bond issue, which passed in Feb. 2018, allocated $7.5 million toward similar projects, including the addition of a flexible learning classroom, a band room and an agriculture education facility, to name a few developments.

In that election, 692 Collinsville citizens submitted their ballots, with 598, or 86%, of them voting for the measure, and only 94, or 14%, voting against it, according to the Tulsa County Election Board.

Owasso Public Schools also expects to hold another bond election, tentatively this winter, on the heels of its $11.3M measure passed by voters in Feb. 2020 and its $57 million issue also greenlighted by residents in Oct, 2017.

