Voters pass $84M bond issue for Owasso Public Schools in Tuesday’s election

Local voters in Tuesday’s general election gave Owasso Public Schools the greenlight to pass its 2022 bond issue.

The district’s latest funding measure includes two resolutions that total nearly $84 million to support several enhancements for the district over the next five years.

Fewer than 2,300 Owassons cast their ballots across 24 precincts, according to unofficial results reported by the Oklahoma Election Board.

The polls reflect that 1,168 voters (71%) approved Proposition 1, while 669 (29%) voted against it. Likewise, 1,710 (75%) approved Proposition 2, while 575 (25%) voted the opposite, the results show.

“We are extremely grateful to the Owasso community for showing their support of students, teachers and our public schools with the passage of these bond resolutions today,” OPS interim Superintendent Margaret Coates said.

“This is a special community that has proven time and again that it is willing to invest in this district and we do not take that for granted. The projects and items outlined in the bond will help us build upon the standard of excellence that we have in Owasso.”

OPS’ five-year proposal includes an estimated $42.8 million for district services, $18.9 million for technology, $11.8 million for instruction and $7.7 million for student activities (Proposition 1) and $3.6 million for transportation (Proposition 2).

Dollars from bonds help schools pay for operational expenses outside of their general funds, which are used for teacher and staff salaries. The bonds also give schools more flexibility to maintain and upgrade their resources and facilities.

Tuesday’s ballot also allowed Owasso School Board President Rhonda Mills to retain her Ward 2 seat over newcomer Joshua Stanton, with Mills receiving 1,163 votes (55%) and Stanton receiving 971 (46%).

OPS’ last bond issue, totaling $11.3 million, passed in Feb. 2020 and went toward uniforms and equipment for fine arts and athletics; new flooring and equipment for the Wellness Center; instructional and resource materials; new computers and software; and upgraded roofs, parking lots, HVAC units, flooring, lighting and more.

The district also passed a $57 million bond issue in Oct. 2017, which gave staff the nod to proceed with 13 critical developments, including the now erect Morrow Elementary, High School West Science Wing and Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center.

OPS has passed every bond issue over the last 12 years. The district’s passage rate has averaged over 70% and reached its peak of 84% with the approval of its $23 million bond issue in 2015.

