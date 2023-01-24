Voice of Owasso celebrates 33 students selected for All State Chorus conferences

The Voice of Owasso recently celebrated the endeavors of several students selected for All State Chorus over these last two weeks.

The organization comprises seven local choirs — Treble Choir, Tenor/Bass Choir, Concert Choir, Chorale, Master’s Choir and Jazz Choir — that perform a variety of concerts throughout the school year.

Thirty-three students represented Owasso Public Schools at The Oklahoma Choral Directors Association’s conference in Oklahoma City as well as the Oklahoma Music Educators Association’s event in Tulsa.

“Since September, students have been preparing for the arduous process of All State Chorus auditions,” a Voice of Owasso spokesperson said. “They first had to gather the courage to sign up, then began learning multiple audition pieces and finally traveled to places across the state to audition.”

All State High School Jazz Choir

• Boston Reed, Alternate

• Danner McGarrah

• James Burkhalter

• Olivia Purifoy

All State Junior High Mixed Chorus

• Ella Powell

• Grace Gatton

• Jaiden Hill

• Joy Woodman

• Mallory Sepúlveda

• Michael Fleming

• Olivia Ransom

• Ryland Nuckels

• Sebastian Renfro

• Serenity Hansen

All State Junior High Treble Chorus

• Alyse Bemis

• Darci Roberts

• Hadleigh Dees

• McKinley Hulse

All State High School Mixed Chorus

• Boston Reed

• Danner McGarrah

• Gabriel Cornwell

• James Burkhalter

• Juanpablo Alvarez

• Layla Bergstrom

• Loudon Jackson

• Maria Carter

• Olivia Purifoy

All State Children’s Chorus

• Ashton Mobley

• Aubrey Chapman

• Briar Lowrey

• Brooklyn Miller

• Coley Glenn

• Dora Barber

• Falynne Musgrave

• Hope Russell

• Liv Bilyeu

• Natalie Paul