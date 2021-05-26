Visually impaired Collinsville student overcomes obstacles to pursue lifelong goals

Levi Smith is making waves in his hometown community.
The 18-year-old visually impaired Collinsville resident has overcome several challenges throughout his teenage years that have helped propel him into young adulthood.
“I’m still headstrong going in a direction that I want to go in,” Smith said. “I feel like determined or confident to be able to have the future that I want to have.”
Smith, who was diagnosed with albinism at birth, attributed his newfound self-assurance largely in part to the diploma he recently earned from the Oklahoma School for the Blind.
Over the last four years, he attended the Muskogee-based campus, a fully accredited school that offers a complete educational program, tuition free, for blind and visually impaired students from preschool through high school. Smith graduated from OSB on May 20.
“I’m happy to know that I can move on and start working on my goals,” he said,” really just becoming independent as a visually impaired individual.”
Smith took up a variety of academics, including Braille, reading, speech and language pathology, occupational and physical therapy, assistive technology and independent living, along with motion improvement, which served as his favorite program focus.
“One major thing is orientation mobility training, just going out and learning how to use a cane, learning how to cross active streets, use pedestrian signals,” he said.
The longtime Collinsville resident has since improved his ability to navigate his surroundings and live more independently despite a condition that not only obscures his sight but also causes a lack of pigmentation.
Smith was named salutatorian of OSB upon graduating from the college. He now wants to attend Tulsa Tech Owasso in August to pursue a career in IT and work with computers. He also enjoys playing the trumpet, which he carries over from his time performing in OSB’s jazz band.
“My goals have always driven me,” he said. “My future, I want that to be the best it can be, so that’s always just been a huge inspiration, a motivator.”
Going forward, Smith intends to advocate for more services and curriculum for young adults with albinism and other genetic disorders.
“Advocacy is a big thing that they (OSB staff) drive into you … as a blind or visually impaired individual, you’re going to need to be able to advocate for accommodations or just supports in school and work.”
When asked he wants others to take away from his experience, Smith replied, “No matter your challenges, no matter the obstacles that you face, just keep going.”