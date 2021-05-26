Visually impaired Collinsville student overcomes obstacles to pursue lifelong goals

The longtime Collinsville resident has since improved his ability to navigate his surroundings and live more independently despite a condition that not only obscures his sight but also causes a lack of pigmentation.

Smith was named salutatorian of OSB upon graduating from the college. He now wants to attend Tulsa Tech Owasso in August to pursue a career in IT and work with computers. He also enjoys playing the trumpet, which he carries over from his time performing in OSB’s jazz band.

“My goals have always driven me,” he said. “My future, I want that to be the best it can be, so that’s always just been a huge inspiration, a motivator.”

Going forward, Smith intends to advocate for more services and curriculum for young adults with albinism and other genetic disorders.

“Advocacy is a big thing that they (OSB staff) drive into you … as a blind or visually impaired individual, you’re going to need to be able to advocate for accommodations or just supports in school and work.”

When asked he wants others to take away from his experience, Smith replied, “No matter your challenges, no matter the obstacles that you face, just keep going.”

