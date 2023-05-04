Local voters will continue to have a say in how a portion of their tax dollars are spent.

Owasso City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure calling for an election on Aug. 8 to remove the Dec. 31 expiration date of the fifty-five hundredths (0.55%) of one cent portion of the city’s total sales tax.

The question, if approved, will continue to allocate the funds for various street improvements, adjoining infrastructure, right-of-ways, sidewalks and more.

The original statute, known as Vision Recapture, was approved by over 68% of voters in April 2016.

To date, the revenue collected from the 0.55% sales tax (about $30 million) has been used for projects such as widening 116th Street from Mingo Road to US 169, and 96th Street from 119th East Avenue to 129th East Avenue.

If approved in August, the measure will be used to further fund impending improvements like the widening of 96th Street from Mingo Road to Garnett Road, and 106th Street from 129th East Avenue to 145th East Avenue.

This will aim to reduce congestion and increase safety at these sites where a high amount of traffic occurs. It will also help facilitate the structural conditions of roadways that run through some of the city’s primary retail and commercial areas.

Additionally, the Vision Recapture will allow for the construction of sidewalks and recreational trails such as Ranch Creek Trail from 76th Street North to McCarty Park.