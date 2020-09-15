Virtual reading: OHS the first school in Tulsa County to sign up for new library app Sora

Owasso students now have access to a wider range of educational resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tulsa City-County Library is partnering with OverDrive and Tulsa County schools that subscribe to OverDrive’s educational product Sora to encourage students to use the organization’s extensive digital catalog.
Owasso High School is the first school in the Tulsa County area to sign up for Sora. Through their Sora app, Owasso students can browse and check out items from their school library or from OverDrive’s catalog of e-book and audiobooks, with no TCCL card required.
“We have always encouraged students to get a public library card, but there are so many reasons why they can’t or don’t,” said Melinda Gallagher, OHS library media specialist. “Having this new equity in access is huge for us and our students, particularly now that we have so many at-home learners.”
Sora, available on virtually any device, grants instant access to the thousands of digital items on OverDrive. TCCL will continue to work closely with schools to support the learning needs of students and educators.
“Libraries and the resources they offer are for every community member,” said Leah Weyand, teen services coordinator at the Tulsa City-County Library. “Sora removes barriers to access by allowing greater public library use for students in Tulsa County.”
For more information about OverDrive, call the AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323 or visit tulsalibrary.org. Those Tulsa County schools that have already partnered with OverDrive can complete an online form at pub.e.overdrive.com/sorasetup.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!