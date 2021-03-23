Virtual exhibit helps steer Owasso eighth graders toward career exploration

Owasso eighth graders returned from spring break with a fresh outlook on their future.

About 620 students enrolled in face-to-face instruction at the school got to participate in Junior Achievement of Oklahoma’s Inspire Virtual event before taking their week-long hiatus.

Every year, hundreds of middle school students across Oklahoma attend the annual event, which serves as an interactive career exploration fair that showcases careers from organizations throughout the state.

This year, the program was held virtually due to the pandemic, and served as Owasso’s fourth time attending the conference.

“We continue to partner with Junior Achievement each year because of their commitment to provide quality experiences that focus on our students’ postsecondary lives in an engaging and relevant way,” Leighanna Davis, 8GC assistant principal, said in a previous story.

Students got the chance to learn more about various industries such as industrial, manufacturing, engineering, business, marketing, communications and medical — the latter of which caught the attention of eighth grader Carly Erpelding.