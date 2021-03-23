Virtual exhibit helps steer Owasso eighth graders toward career exploration

Owasso eighth graders returned from spring break with a fresh outlook on their future.
About 620 students enrolled in face-to-face instruction at the school got to participate in Junior Achievement of Oklahoma’s Inspire Virtual event before taking their week-long hiatus.
Every year, hundreds of middle school students across Oklahoma attend the annual event, which serves as an interactive career exploration fair that showcases careers from organizations throughout the state.
This year, the program was held virtually due to the pandemic, and served as Owasso’s fourth time attending the conference.
“We continue to partner with Junior Achievement each year because of their commitment to provide quality experiences that focus on our students’ postsecondary lives in an engaging and relevant way,” Leighanna Davis, 8GC assistant principal, said in a previous story.
Students got the chance to learn more about various industries such as industrial, manufacturing, engineering, business, marketing, communications and medical — the latter of which caught the attention of eighth grader Carly Erpelding.
“They helped me figure out what classes I should take in high school to help me prepare to be a pediatric nurse,” Erpelding said. “I enjoyed this virtual fair; they explained all of the options they provided for us students. They shared many ideas about how to achieve your career goals.”
Her fellow classmate Rhett Burwell also got a lot out of the program, which he said was helpful in steering him in the right direction as he transitions into high school.
“I loved how JA inspire took time to emphasize the fact that career planning is necessary,” Burwell said. “I also really liked how they made a virtual website so students can see what company would be right for them.”
Sophia Forero added, “I really enjoyed doing this program. I had a lot of fun, and it gave me a good idea of what I want to do when I’m older. I think they did a really good job considering they had to do everything virtually.”
JAO kicked off the activities with a live event on Jan. 28, and hosted a week-long post-live event Feb. 15-19. Owasso eighth graders, along with more than 20,000 other middle and high school students, will have access to the career fair exhibitors and materials through April.
More information about JAO’s Inspire can be found at JAInspireOK.org.