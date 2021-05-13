Virtual event to be held connecting job seekers with new Owasso aerospace company

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s Aerospace and Defense team is working alongside the Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace & Cybersecurity, a partnership between Tulsa Community College and Rose State College, to host a virtual employer showcase for aerospace company Aviation Avionics & Instruments (AAIC).

The virtual event will take place Wednesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. Interested participants can register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/3PD6R53.

In March, AAIC announced plans to relocate from Freeport, New York to Owasso.

This event will help the company fill staffing needs as they ramp up. The company offers maintenance, repair and overhaul services for a broad range of products in avionics, instruments and accessories and is well known for its highly engineered, innovative product repairs that extend component life and reduce costs for aircraft operators.