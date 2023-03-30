A Collinsville high school student enrolled at Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy recently got a chance to attend the school’s in-person prom this year.

Leland Burnette was among more than 92 OVCA students from around the state who gathered in Chandler on March 25 for the special event, hosted by the full-time online public school for K-12 students.

“Just because classes are online doesn’t mean we never meet in person,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “Prom is a cultural experience for teens, and we want our students to make the same special memories as their peers who attend in-person classes.”

The students met halfway between Oklahoma City and Tulsa to accommodate pupils from both metros for a “2000s throwback” dance.

Burnette attended the prom with his girlfriend, who lives in Guthrie and is also an OVCA student. They danced to a wide variety of songs ranging from the 2000s to current hits.

“It’s been so much fun to get together and enjoy my high school prom,” Burnette said. “As a freshman, I got to go to high school prom with my girlfriend.”

More information about Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy can be found at ovca.k12.com.